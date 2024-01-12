Two people dead in Avon shooting on Glensford Drive

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Glensford Drive in Avon that occurred Thursday evening.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was transported to a hospital and later died, according to the Avon Police Department. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Glensford Drive is located in a residential area near the intersection of Rockville Road and North Avon Avenue.

This article will be updated.

