Two people are dead after Bossier shooting Tuesday morning

New information has been released on the Tuesday morning shooting that left a Bossier City police officer injured.

The Bossier City public information officer said, that at approximately 10:30 a.m. police were called to shots fired at the Valero station at 3820 Industrial Drive.

According to police, upon arrival, officers were fired upon by a suspect. During the exchange of gunfire, an officer was shot multiple times and transported to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition, he is now listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect shot three other people, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene. The third remains in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

