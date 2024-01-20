Two people are dead after a car crash in Barrington on Saturday

BARRINGTON – Two people died after a single-car crash on the Wampanoag Trail shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, the police said.

Police declined to identify the victims Saturday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin, but said in a news release that they were a male in his 30s and a female in her 20s.

The police said they received a call through E-911 around 8:13 a.m. about an accident with possible injuries and a “vehicle in the woods” on the Wampanoag Trail, heading south near the Barrington-East Providence line.

Upon arrival, police and fire personnel found a single, heavily damaged vehicle off the roadway in the woods. The driver and his passenger were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. Both had been wearing seat belts.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Barrington car crash kills two people