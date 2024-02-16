Two people dead in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were found dead after Topeka police responded to a shooting call on Thursday.

According to a release from the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of SW Wilmington Ct., just after 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two individuals were located with apparent gunshot wounds.

The individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. All involved parties have been located and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

