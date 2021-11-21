Two people shot and killed on the northwest side of Milwaukee

Two people are dead in a double homicide near the 8000 block of Servite Drive, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Saturday.

Just after 10 a.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained fatal gunshot injuries, according to Milwaukee police.

Autopsies are set for Monday.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested as a suspect in the case. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

No additional information was provided.

