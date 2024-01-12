Two people dead following three-alarm house fire in East Lyme

Two people are dead following a house fire in East Lyme Friday morning.

The blaze was called in by a passerby who reported seeing a working fire at 13 Willow Lane just after 8 a.m., according to East Lyme Fire Marshal William J. Bundy III.

The fire drew a response from the Town of East Lyme Niantic and Flanders fire stations and was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, Bundy told reporters during a news briefing.

The first units on the scene searched the residence and found a victim inside, according to Bundy. The victim was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital before being pronounced dead.

Crews searching the raised ranch then found a second victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, Bundy said.

Bundy on Friday morning said officials were still working to confirm the identities of the victims. No one else was believed to be in the home when the fire broke out, he said.

According to Bundy, East Lyme firefighters received mutual aid from at least eight neighboring fire departments. Crews encountered a fire condition in the main living area of the home, where they focused their suppression and overhaul efforts.

No firefighters reported any injuries, the fire marshal said.

The blaze is being investigated by the East Lyme Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.