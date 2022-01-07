Two people are dead from gunshots on city's east side. Police investigating.

Two people were found fatally shot Friday morning on the city's east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a home in the 6100 block of Nelson Place — near North Arlington Avenue and East 10th Street — before 10 a.m. Friday.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately released.

This article will update as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Two people dead from gunshots on east side