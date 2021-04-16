Shootout at Texas traffic stop leaves two dead; officer, one other wounded

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Refiling to delete superfluous word "an" in penultimate paragraph)

(Reuters) -Two people were fatally shot and a San Antonio police officer was wounded in what officials said started as a routine traffic stop on Friday morning.

The gunfire erupted shortly after police pulled over a car and an officer engaged the driver in what appeared to be casual conversation for a few minutes, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

"At some point, I'm not sure why, but the driver pulled a gun and started firing and the officer was hit in the hand," McManus told reporters near the scene after reviewing video from the policeman's body-worn camera.

"He retreated backward, returning fire inside the vehicle," he added.

The driver and a passenger, both of whom were men estimated to be in their 20s, were killed, McManus said. Another passenger was wounded and was rushed to a hospital.

The police chief, stressing that his information was preliminary, said he did not know what prompted the traffic stop.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlana and Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyer of police officer who shot Adam Toledo says it’s ‘disheartening’ no one has asked how officer is doing

    Police union president called the officer’s actions “heroic”

  • Biden to nominate Senate staffer Jayme White as deputy U.S. Trade Representative

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate long-time Senate staffer Jayme White as Deputy U.S. Trade Representative, the White House said on Friday. White, currently the chief trade adviser for the Senate Finance Committee, has worked in the Senate on nearly every major trade issue and trade legislation for 20 years, the White House said in a statement. "Jayme White has spent two decades working to ensure American trade policy empowers American workers and promotes a sustainable environment," the statement said.

  • Jury recommends life in prison for Yust, convicted of killing two women in Cass County

    A jury on Friday recommended life in prison for Yust. The sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 7.

  • Pfizer doubles vaccines to Canada amid third wave

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Pfizer is doubling the amount of vaccines to Canada over the next month and he announced the Red Cross is ready to be deployed in Ontario to help with vaccinations amid a record wave of coronavirus infections fueled by variants. Trudeau said the pandemic is particularly bad in Canada’s largest city of Toronto, where record-breaking numbers are filling intensive care hospital beds.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Chinese capital blasted by another dust storm

    The third dust storm in about five weeks shrouded China's capital city in a yellow haze and caused air quality to deteriorate once again. Strong winds whipped sand and dust from the Gobi Desert, located in southern Mongolia and northern China, into Beijing around 4:30 p.m., local time Thursday following a brief thunderstorm. At one point, the city skyline was transformed from a murky yellow to an apocalyptic orange. The waves of blowing dust caused visibility to drop between 1.8 and 3.0 miles (2.8 and 4.8 km) into Thursday evening, local time. Buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) are seen shrouded in sand and dust amid a duststorm in Beijing, China, on April 15, 2021. Picture taken through a window. (REUTERS/Tingshu Wang) "I don't feel good," Gary Zi, a 48-year-old Beijing resident working in the finance sector, told The Guardian while pointing out that several dust storms have blasted the city this year. "The (air) quality is much worse than in previous years," he added during the interview. "Breathing becomes difficult. Sand gets into your eyes and your nose." CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The amount of sand in the air is said to be less than the two sandstorms in March according to the Chinese meteorological administration; however, the wind speed with this storm higher, which allowed the sand and dust to travel over a larger area, the Guardian reported. During the height of the dust storm, wind gusts up to 45 mph (72 km/h) were recorded. Winds continued to gust as high as 40 mph (64 km/h) Thursday night. Pedestrians stand on an overpass above car traffic amid a duststorm in Beijing, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang According to Plume Labs, the air quality index (AQI) in Beijing reached as high as 467. When this number reaches 100 or higher, the area is considered to have very high pollution. The main pollutants were P10, which are particles small enough to reach deep into the lungs, and P2.5, particles that are small enough to pass into the bloodstream. Particulate matter is considered the most dangerous pollution to human health and can cause a variety of illnesses, said Plume Labs, a partner company that provides AccuWeather with data on air quality around the world. The cloud of dust continued to spread east across northeastern China and the Korean Peninsula on Friday. This satellite image of eastern Asia from Friday night, local time, shows the dust (yellow) over northeastern China and North Korea. (CIRA RAMMB) A team of experts from China's forestry and meteorological authorities arrived in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region as the third dust storm arrived in Beijing, according to the Global Times. The team will conduct field research on the contributing factors for this year's frequent sandstorms across northern China. The dust storm that occurred in the middle of March was the deadliest of the three so far this year. At least 10 deaths occurred in Mongolia and hundreds of people became disoriented trying to locate cattle that had gone missing. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Suspect captured in shooting of Texas police officer during traffic stop

    A man suspected in the shooting of a North Texas police officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday has been arrested, authorities said.

  • SpaceX wins $2.9 billion NASA contract for moon spacecraft -Washington Post

    NASA has awarded billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, bypassing Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported on Friday. The bid by Tesla Inc chief Musk beat one from Amazon.com Inc's founder Jeff Bezos, who had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper, the report added.

  • Body cam footage released in fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo

    Chicago police were responding to a call of shots fired early on March 29. After a pursuit, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed. A lawyer for the family says Adam complied with police, and his hands were empty when he was shot. Police say a gun was found at the scene, and have not released any information about the officer.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgment of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EU, UK step up Northern Ireland talks as EU continues legal action

    The European Union insisted on Friday that Britain not change trading rules in Northern Ireland on its own and said it would continue legal action against unilateral British action in the province for as long as necessary. European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic hosted UK negotiator David Frost for talks on Thursday evening and said that only agreements by joint bodies established by the Brexit divorce deal could provide stability in Northern Ireland. The British-ruled province is in the EU single market for goods to ensure an open border with EU member Ireland and so requires checks on goods coming from other parts of the United Kingdom.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • ‘It is the right thing to do’: Chelsea Clinton calls on Trump to release a vaccination photo to help win over MAGA anti-vaxxers

    Referencing concerns that Republicans are warier of Covid vaccines, 41-year-old says ‘real difference’ could be made in vaccine effort with image of former president’s jab