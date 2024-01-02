Two people dead after police chase ends in wrong-way crash on I-435 in KC’s Northland

Two people died after a vehicle being chased by police was headed the wrong way on Northbound Interstate 435 and crashed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday near Missouri 210 highway in Kansas City’s Northland, a police spokeswoman said.

Northbound I-435 was shut down shortly before 4:30 a.m. and traffic was being diverted off the highway at Front Street. Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route, according to KC Scout.

Traffic cameras showed northbound I-435 traffic slowing near East 23rd Street Trafficway and at a near standstill near East Truman Road.

Details of the alleged robbery and the fatal chase were not immediately available from police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.