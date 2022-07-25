Two people dead in separate fires in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating two fires that resulted in two deaths over the past week, and one of the fires is being investigated as arson.

Police say a 30-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman died in the fires.

The first fire happened at 6:30 p.m. July 17 in the 200 block of N. Grange Avenue in central Sioux Falls, according to a press release by the agency. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the fire is being investigated as arson.

A woman was taken to a hospital after a fire in the first and second floor of a home, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. The woman was rescued after crews arrived.

Two other individuals were located outside of the home and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Clemens said the woman died after being taken to a Minneapolis hospital. Her autopsy is still pending.

The second fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at a house on the 6600 block of W. Pine Meadows Place, according to SFFR.

The first fire truck on scene confirmed the fire and reported heavy smoke coming from the first floor, according to SFFR. Bystanders told first responders that multiple individuals were still in the house.

Fire crews found one person inside the house who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, according to SFFR. Three more people were found outside the house and also transported to the hospital.

Clemens confirmed during Monday's police briefing the person transported to the hospital had died. The victim in that case was a 30-year-old man.

The three others received non-serious injuries, Clemens said.

The incident is also being investigated as an arson but appears to be accidental, Clemens said.

SFFR Divisional Chief Steve Fessler reiterated the importance of having a functional smoke alarm at their homes. If you're having issues checking your smoke alarm or need a new one installed you can call 211 and someone from the SFFR will assist you, Fessler said.

