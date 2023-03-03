Shooter who ‘randomly’ killed man in South Miami-Dade shot dead by SWAT, police say

Police sharpshooters shot and killed a man in a South Miami-Dade apartment complex early Friday morning, about six hours after they say he “randomly” shot and killed another man who had just returned home from work.

Names of the dead men had not been released by 8 a.m., and Miami-Dade police wouldn’t share how they concluded the first victim was shot and killed in a random act of violence.

According to police, it was just after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 19815 SW 114th Ave. when the gunman walked up to a 39-year-old man who had just returned home from work and shot him before he was able to enter his apartment.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said by the time police arrived, the shooting suspect had run back to his apartment.

“He barricades himself. He’s alone. The victim was taken to the hospital. He dies,” Zabaleta said.

Uniformed officers then began talking with the man inside the apartment. Zabaleta said the gunman was alone. When they failed to persuade him to come outside, officers called in members of the Special Response Unit, what used to be known as SWAT.

Those officers also attempted to coax the man out of his apartment, but failed. So they sent a robot, equipped with cameras and the ability to open doors and climb steps, toward the apartment. It wasn’t clear if the robot was able to gain entry, but the suspect shot it several times and disabled it, police said.

Police surround an apartment complex where they killed a man who who shot someone else.

Then, Zabaleta said, he began firing at SRT members.

By then the unit had set up several Bearcats — tank-like trucks with turrets — in strategic positions in the parking lot surrounding the apartment. The suspect fired and struck a Bearcat several times, Zabaleta said.

For a while the suspect played a type of cat-and-mouse game with police, stepping outside and firing, going back in, but firing several times at police, said the spokesman.

Eventually, when officers with rifles had a clear view of the suspect, they fired, killing him, Zabaleta said. Police said he is believed to be between 24 and 26 years old.

Story continues

On Friday morning, as officers and detectives continued to work next to a Miami-Dade police mobile command truck, residents were allowed under the yellow crime tape to get back to their homes in the area.

A few students, apparently late for school, walked with backpacks toward Miami Southridge High School, a couple of blocks away on 114th Avenue.

Colin Junor, 72, has lived on the corner of Southwest 197th Street, right across the street from the shootings, since 1985. Other than worsening traffic, he said the neighborhood is usually quiet.

“The only thing you see around here are car accidents,” Junor said.

Although he lives only yards away from the shooting, he said he didn’t hear anything despite being a night owl ever since he’s been caring for his ailing wife.

“I was up until 3 this morning,” Junor said while standing in his driveway. “I saw a woman standing there, and she told me it was a shooting. I didn’t hear shots, no siren. Nothing.”