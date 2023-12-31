Two people die after being hit by cars in Citrus Heights and Roseville crashes

Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by vehicles over the weekend in Citrus Heights and Roseville.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a crash in the area of Dewey Drive and Connemara Circle in Citrus Heights.

The CHP found a man in his 50s lying unresponsive in the roadway. Officers learned the man was hit, while crossing the road, by a vehicle traveling north and then hit a second time by a vehicle in the southbound lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, the CHP said.

The drivers remained on the scene and alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The roadway was closed but has reopened.

Another pedestrian was killed Sunday morning in Roseville in the area of Reserve Drive and Roseville Parkway. Details were not immediately available, but Roseville police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and impairment was ruled out as a factor in the crash, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, spokesman for the Roseville Police Department.