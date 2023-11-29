Two people die in Dorchester County crash under investigation by Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Dorchester County and led to the deaths of two people.

What we know about the crash that killed two people

The deceased are identified as Johnnie Wright Jr., 47, and Michelle Wright, 47, both of Rhodesdale, Maryland. They were the driver and occupant of a Chevrolet involved in the crash, the Maryland State Police reported.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene by Dorchester County emergency medical services personnel. The driver of a tractor-trailer involved was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly after 1 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to the area of Eldorado Road and Dog Kennel Road in Rhodesdale for a report of a two-vehicle crash, the release stated.

According to a preliminary investigation, the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Eldorado Road when for unknown reasons, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

Eldorado Road was closed for more than four hours for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

