Two people die after pickup tries to pass a big rig near Newman and hits a car head-on

Two people were killed in a crash north of Newman early Monday when the driver of a pickup tried to pass a big rig and crashed head-on with another vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the 2022 Ram 1500 was going north on River Road, north of Azevedo Road, about 5:22 a.m. when he moved into the southbound lanes to pass a big rig in front of him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Ram collided head-on with a 2005 Nissan Maxima that was traveling south, and both vehicles hit the side of the big rig. Shortly after the impact, the Ram caught fire and became engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

The drivers of the pickup and the Nissan died at the scene. The driver of the big rig was not injured.

The Nissan driver was not wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if the driver of the pickup was belted, according to the CHP.

No other information about the drivers was released, including their genders, ages or cities of residence.

The crash remains under investigation, including whether drugs and/or alcohol were involved.