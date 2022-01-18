Two people died after being found in car in Piscataway pond, police say

PISCATAWAY – An investigation is underway after two people found in a vehicle in New Market Pond early Tuesday died at the hospital.

Around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday police responded to the area of Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue where they found a vehicle floating in the pond, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Police Chief Thomas Mosier announced.

Inside the vehicle police located two people who were pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. The two people have yet to be identified, according to the prosecutor's office.

NBC New York reported the victims are a mother and 1-year-old child.

The investigation is continuing.

A car was found floating in New Market Pond in Piscataway early Tuesday morning. Both people found in the car died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Piscataway Detective Joe Naccarato at 732-562-1100 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Paul Kelley at 732-745-3330.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Two people died after car found in Piscataway pond, police say