Two people died in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

A woman died Thursday morning and a man died late Wednesday night after two shootings in Baltimore, police said.

Northern District patrol officers responded about 4:40 a.m. Thursday to West 28th Street at Sisson Street near the Remington neighborhood for a reported shooting.

Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to a news release. She later died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation showed she had been shot by an unidentified suspect in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue in Reservoir Hill, police said. She was then driven to West 28th Street at Sisson Street, where police were called.

A man died late Wednesday night in the Oliver neighborhood. Eastern District patrol officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Preston Street for a ShotSpotter alert, police said.

Officers found an unresponsive 32-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.