Two people died in suspected domestic murder-suicide in Derby, police chief says

Derby police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in a potential domestic violence incident, police chief Robert Lee said.

Police responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. Friday at the Trails at Derby Apartments, 1300 East Meadowlark, and found a woman outside critically injured with at least one gunshot wound, Lee said in a phone interview. EMS took the woman to Wesley Medical Center where she later died.

Witnesses described a man involved in the incident, and police spotted him at the Derby Golf & Country Club, which is roughly a mile north of the apartments, he said.

Police started to chase the suspect on the golf course. He was a “considerable distance ahead of them when he shot himself in the head,” Lee said. He died at the scene.

The woman lived in the apartment complex. Lee didn’t know if the suspect lived at the apartment complex or with the woman. Police were still working to get more details about the incident.

“We’re still trying to determine the dynamic of the relationship between the two, but we did believe it was someone known to the victim,” he said. “We believe it was likely a domestic violence situation.”