Two people face murder charges following more arrests in missing person turned death case

Two more people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance and killing of a North Carolina man, whose remains were found Monday near Galivants Ferry.

In addition, charges have been upgraded to murder for another woman involved in the case.

Amber Watts faces an accessory to murder charge, and a juvenile, whose name wasn’t released, is facing a murder charge, according to the Horry County Police Department.

The body of Corey Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, N.C., was discovered near 3779 Green Sea Road Monday, and he was identified by the county’s coroner’s office Thursday.

Samantha Watts also faces a murder charge. The 40-year-old was arrested Monday and was charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact to a felony or murder, and a few drug charges.

Another person, 18-year-old Jonathan Watts has been charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob.

Soles was reported missing on Jan. 9.

Police are still searching for two more people: Ryan Porter, 25, and Joshua Thomas Brown, 20. Porter is wanted for assault and battery by mob, and Brown is wanted for accessory after the fact.

Three other juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the case. Juvenile subjects remain in the care of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, Horry County police said.