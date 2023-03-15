Two people fatally shot at Bitter End bar in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say

Two people were fatally shot at a Deep Ellum bar early Wednesday, Dallas police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Bitter End, a bar located in the 2800 block of Elm Street, around 1 a.m., according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

A man fired on the bar from the outside and bullets hit a man who was on the patio and a woman inside the bar. Police told WFAA that the man was the target and the woman was an innocent bystander. The victims’ names have not been released.

Both victims died at a local hospital, WFAA reported. There is no suspect in custody and police told WFAA that they don’t know the shooter’s motive.

Homicide detectives are investigating.