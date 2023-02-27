Two people fatally shot at gas station in Marengo

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two people Sunday night at a Shell gas station on Ohio 61 and Interstate 71.

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton

According to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, at 6:57 p.m. the sheriff's office received a report of a shooting at the gas station in Marengo.

When law enforcement officers arrived on the scene there were two people shot, and both were "passed away," the post said.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is not looking for any additional involved persons at this time, Sheriff John Hinton said in the post.

No names are being released until next of kin has been notified.

A dispatcher Monday morning said no further information is yet being released.

