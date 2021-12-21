Two people fatally shot in Modesto’s airport neighborhood; police seeking witnesses

Two people were killed in a shooting in Modesto’s airport neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Modesto police responded at 1:22 p.m. to a neighborhood near Thrasher Avenue and Oregon Drive in the airport area of Modesto. Officers locked down some streets to secure the perimeter.

Police department spokeswoman Sharon Bear confirmed two people have been killed. No information on their identities, ages or genders was immediately available.

Bear said the shooting occurred in a residential area.

Investigators are looking for suspects and witnesses. Roads in the area have been closed down.

We will have more on this story later today.