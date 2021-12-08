Two people flag down ambulance after being shot in Arlington parking lot, police say

Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday in Arlington after a disturbance at a barbershp spilled out into a parking lot, Arlington police said.

The wounded man and woman drove away from the shooting scene to the 500 block of E. Arkansas Lane in Arlington where they flagged down a passing ambulance.

Their conditions were not available on Wednesday.

The incident started about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the barbershop in the 2500 block of E. Arkansas Lane in Arlington.

A disturbance between two parties erupted in the business and then escalated when everyone went outside to a parking lot, Arlington police said. Authorities did not release any information on what started the disturbance.

Once outside, someone fired multiple shots from at least one handgun, striking the victims.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Detectives believe the parties involved in the disturbance knew each other.