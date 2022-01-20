Two people found dead in Chilton home

CHILTON – Police are investigating after they found two people dead Wednesday in a home on North Madison Street.

Officers responded to a medical call around 9:20 a.m. at the home and found two people dead, according to Chilton police.

Police officials said they don’t believe the public is in danger, and they're investigating the deaths.

Chilton police aren’t releasing more information at this time and said family members are requesting privacy. They said they'll release more information when its available.

