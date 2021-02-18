Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

Members of a SWAT team deploy in a residential neighbourhood after two police officers were shot in Dallas
(Reuters) - Two people were found dead at a Dallas home on Thursday after two police officers were shot responding to a "major disturbance" call.

The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired.

"Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

Dallas Police later reported on Facebook that a man and a woman were found dead inside the home. No other details were provided, and a police spokesman declined further comment to Reuters.

Police including tactical response teams were still in the neighborhood late afternoon, and residents were warned to stay away from the area. It was unclear if officers were still searching for a suspect.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by David Gregorio, Karishma Singh and Jane Wardell)

