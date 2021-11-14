2 people found dead during welfare check in Talleyville Saturday

Two people were discovered dead Saturday in the McDaniel Crest community in Talleyville, according to New Castle County police.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Cleveland Ave. to conduct a welfare check after receiving a report that mail to the house was piling up on the front doorstep, police said. Upon arrival to the house, officers determined that forced entry was made and found two people dead inside, according to police.

There is no danger or threat to the public, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

