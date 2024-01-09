Two people found dead in East Arch Street residence in Mansfield

Mansfield police Monday night found two people deceased at 319 E. Arch Street after receiving a report of two gunshot victims inside the residence,

Officers responded to the residence at approximately 8:27 p.m.

Police said both victims appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound. However, detectives do not believe there to be any additional persons involved in the shooting, according to a news release from Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch.

Both bodies will be taken for autopsies at Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

Mansfield police Major Crimes detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. Additional details will be released once they are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Terry Butler at (419) 755-9791.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield OH police investigate 2 found dead with gunshot wounds