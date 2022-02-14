Two people found dead inside vehicle at Oklahoma City trailer park

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a trailer park in west Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a wellness check request at the trailer park in the 3900 block of NW 10 after a shooting had been reported in the area. Upon arrival, police found two people dead inside of a vehicle.

Police did not release any further information or identification of the victims Monday. Sgt. Dillon Quirk said the investigation was in its very early stages.

A still from a video clip released Monday by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows the cordoned-off crime scene of a double homicide at NW 10 and Roff Avenue.

"Nobody's been arrested," Quirk said. "They are speaking with witnesses to figure out anything they can. If they've detained anybody, it's just to gather witness statements."

The incident is the eighth known homicide in the Oklahoma City metro area this year. Other homicides reported by the OKCPD this year include a deadly "road rage" confrontation, multiple shootings and a brutal child stabbing.

Residents with information relevant to the latest homicide are encouraged to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

