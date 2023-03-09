Two people found dead in Spring Lake

Mar. 9—Huntsville Police responded to a welfare concern call in the 3700 block of Summer Lane, in the Spring Lake sub-division, around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

According to Lt. Wade Roberts, officers located two deceased victims at a residence in Spring Lake upon arrival.

Lt. Roberts said that detectives were summoned to the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

"We do not believe there is any threat to the public in relation to this incident," according to Lt. Robert's press release.

Identification of the victims is being withheld at this time until proper notification to family can be made.