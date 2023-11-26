Two people found dead in tent fires this weekend

Nov. 26—Two people have been found dead in tents that were on fire or destroyed by fire, one in Portland and a second in Sanford, police said.

In Portland, police are investigating the death of a person found deceased inside a burning tent early morning Sunday.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a Portland police officer spotted what he thought was a campfire along the northbound lane of I-95 near 140 Marginal Way, Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin said in an email.

The officer located the campsite and saw a human body inside a tent that was on fire. The Portland Fire Department extinguished the fire and determined that the person was dead, Martin said.

The fire will be investigated by police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and to identify the individual.

On Saturday in Sanford, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire in a wooded area near 1 Eagle Drive. Firefighters located the remains of an adult male and contacted the Fire Marshal's Office to investigate and process the scene, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body was found in a makeshift tent that was destroyed by fire. The remains were transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed to determine identification of the man, Moss said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Moss said. The Sanford Police Department and the Maine State Police assisted at the scene.

Both Martin and Moss said the two deaths are not related.

With so many people living in tents in sub-freezing temperatures and trying to keep warm, the risk of fire "has been a concern of the Portland fire chief," Martin said. "Tents are full of combustible materials and propane tanks for heating food preparation, or are being used near tents which creates a potentially dangerous situation."

Portland police are urging anyone who has information that might assist their investigation to call at 207-874-8575.

To leave a message on the department's Crime Tip Line, call 207-874-8584.

Text the keyword "PPDME" and the message to 847411 (TIP411).

This story will be updated.