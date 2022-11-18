Two people found dead in vehicle parked at Southport apartment building

Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle parked outside an Elmira-area apartment building, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday to Cherrywood Manor after two people were discovered unresponsive in a vehicle parked in a lot behind the apartment complex in the Town of Southport.

Law enforcement officials and emergency medical personnel who responded to the Maple Avenue scene determined that both people were deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said no additional information will be released, pending the identification of the individuals and notification of relatives.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact the Criminal Identification Division at 607-737-2933.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Two people found dead inside vehicle at Elmira-area apartment complex