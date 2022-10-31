Two people found dead in Vernon

Oct. 31—VERNON — Police are investigating the deaths of two people on Vinetta Drive.

A 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were found dead at 21 Vinetta Drive on Friday around 5:45 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a call from the couple's family members who made the discovery, police said.

The family hadn't heard from the couple and went to check on them, police said.

The police department said it is waiting on a report from the state Chief Medical Examiner's Office before releasing the names of the two people, and their cause of death.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

