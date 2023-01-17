Two people found deceased in separate house fires in York County: coroner

Two people were found deceased in separate house fires Monday in York County, according to the coroner's office.

Both victims were in their 70s. Their names are not being released at this time, according to news releases.

One of the fires broke out at a home in northern York County. The other happened in Peach Bottom Township.

The coroner's office responded to the first fatality around 3:44 p.m. Monday. Emergency responders found a 72-year-old woman deceased in the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, the news release states. The fire had started in a garage of the residence.

It is not clear whether the victim died from a medical event that happened during the fire or if she succumbed to the smoke from the blaze, the coroner's office said. Her death could be a result of both. Further testing will be done to determine the cause and manner.

Then at 5:46 p.m., the coroner's office was dispatched to a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township. Emergency responders found a 71-year-old man, and they performed life saving efforts on him, but he succumbed to his injuries, the release states.

The fire at that residence was reported after 5 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating both fires. The state police fire marshall is investigating the causes.

Last month, 54-year-old KeShim Whiteleather of the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township was found deceased in her home during a fire. Her death is believed to be fire-related, the coroner's office said.

