Two people found fatally shot in Natomas home

(FOX40.COM) — Two people were found dead in a Natomas home on Tuesday afternoon by police, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At 1:04 p.m. officers received a medical aid call in the 100 block of River Run Circle.

Once on-scene officers forced entry into the home and discovered a woman with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, a man with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound and a firearm.

Responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel declared both people dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the apparent shooting.

The identities of the two adults have not been released at this time.

