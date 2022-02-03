Two people found in Mississippi home had been dead for days — leaving police puzzled

Two people found in a home had died days earlier, sparking a mystery in Mississippi.

A dog was also dead inside the home, which was locked when deputies arrived to make a welfare check on Feb. 1, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

Deputies were called at about 7 p.m. after someone reported not hearing from their relatives. Officials discovered the bodies in Raymond, roughly 20 miles west of Jackson, according to WJTV.

Now, deputies are trying to determine how the people died. The sheriff’s office told news outlets it believes the man and woman were in their 50s and that they had died seven to 10 days earlier.

“Right now there’s no evidence of foul play, but we’re not ruling foul play out,” Sheriff Tyree Jones told WAPT.

As investigators try to unravel the mystery, they said they don’t think carbon monoxide played a role in the deaths. A weapon was found in the home, though officials don’t think it was used, news outlets reported.

“There was a broken window in a side room inside of the residence,” Jones told WAPT. “We believe that the window was broken recently.”

Deputies are awaiting the causes of death, and the Hinds County coroner was expected to make an autopsy report. The investigation was ongoing as of Feb. 2, WJTV and WLBT reported.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 3.

