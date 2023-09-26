Two people found shot in car in south Phoenix; man booked on first-degree murder charges

A man was booked on first-degree murder charges after two people were found shot in his car in south Phoenix on Monday, according to police.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Phoenix police said they received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of 7th Street and Carter Road, south of Southern Avenue. The caller said that he had exchanged gunfire with the suspects who drove off during the shooting, according to police.

Phoenix patrol officers were in the area of Central and Southern avenues when they heard multiple gunshots and saw a car leaving the area at a high speed. They attempted to stop the car but it continued on and eventually stopped near 2nd Avenue and Broadway Road.

Police said the driver, identified as 23-year-old Omar Rivas, ran from the car but was detained by officers. Inside his car, police said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two were transported to a hospital where the woman, 19-year-old Mia Padilla, later died from her injuries. Police said the man received treatment and was expected to survive.

Detectives investigated the incident and learned that the car that police stopped was related to the residential burglary. Police said the homeowner was questioned and released pending further investigation.

Rivas was later booked on multiple felonies, including first-degree murder. The investigation remained active.

