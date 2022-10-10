Two people found shot to death inside Columbia home, sheriff’s department says

Two bodies were found inside a Columbia home Sunday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

A man and woman appeared to have been shot and killed, the sheriff’s department said Monday in a news release.

Deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after being asked to perform a welfare check, according to the release. That’s in northeast Columbia, near the intersection of North Brickyard Road and U.S. 1.

Inside the home, deputies found the man and woman who were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man and woman.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about who asked for the welfare check was not available, and there was no word on the man and woman’s relationship.

There was no word if deputies are searching for a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.