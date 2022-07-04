Two people found shot at a Tempe shopping center Monday, police say

Side of a Tempe police vehicle.

Two people at a strip mall in Tempe were shot Monday morning, according to Tempe Police.

Police said they found two people with gunshots when answering a call at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road Monday around 11:30 a.m.

Both people were taken to a local hospital and police reported one person with injuries that were life-threatening.

As of Monday afternoon, the investigation continued, and no details on suspects were released. No identities were released by police.

