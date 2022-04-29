Two people found unresponsive in Northwest Austin after fentanyl drug bust in separate location

Austin officers found two people unresponsive in a Northwest Austin house Friday after police found a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs at a storage facility in another location. Police say the two incidents appear to be connected.

On Thursday, officers with a search warrant discovered drugs inside a storage facility, said Austin police Officer Demitri Hobbs, who did not disclose the address or name of the storage center. That discovery led police to a house on North Ute Trail, which SWAT officers surrounded around 1:45 a.m. Friday.

Hobbs said officers found "a very large amount of fentanyl," adding that it was "enough to kill a couple 100,000 people." One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Officers used a speaker phone, ordering those inside the house to come out. Hours later, police found two people unresponsive, and medics transported one person in critical condition and another in serious condition to St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Austin Travis-County EMS said. Their injuries were medical emergencies and not the result of a shooting or stabbing, medics said.

Earlier this year a string of overdoses in Austin left two people dead and 10 others hospitalized. Preliminary evidence suggested all those incidents involved fentanyl, police said in March.

All Austin police officers are equipped with Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, including fentanyl.

