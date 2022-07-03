Two people grazed by bullets during carjacking, robbery, police say

Two people are grazed by bullets overnight during a carjacking and robbery.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 3000 block of Mayflower Avenue for a carjacking and armed robbery just after 4:30 a.m.

According to police, during the robbery, shots were fired and two people were grazed by bullets. The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) did respond.

There is no suspect information at his time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: