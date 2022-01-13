Two people gunned down inside Brooklyn catering hall

Two people were shot inside a Brooklyn catering hall Thursday, police said.

A 46-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were inside the E&R Rental Hall on E. 92nd St. near Remsen Ave. in Canarsie at 3:45 a.m. when someone pulled a gun and blasted away, hitting the man in the head.

The woman was shot in the calf, cops said. Instead of calling police right away, she went home to East Flatbush and then called 911, authorities said.

Police called to the catering hall found the bleeding man sprawled out on the floor. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

Cops and EMS also responded to the woman’s home. She was taken to Kings County Hospital with a minor wound.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators were at the scene of the shooting Thursday, trying to collect surveillance video of the gunman.