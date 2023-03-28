Two people hit, 1 grazed as bullets fly into southwest Charlotte homes, CMPD says

Bail bondsmen attempting to serve outstanding warrants ignited a gunfight that wounded two people and grazed a third in southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Identities of the two wounded have not been released, but they include one bondsman and the suspect the bondsmen were attempting to contact, CMPD said in a news release.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, near the 14700 block of Superior Street, CMPD said. The neighborhood is southeast of the Rivergate Shopping Center on South Tryon Street.

“Initial investigation indicates that bondsmen were attempting to serve outstanding warrants on a suspect when the suspect produced a weapon and an exchange of gunfire took place between the parties involved,” CMPD said.

“Rounds related to the shooting struck multiple nearby homes with occupants. One adult occupant was grazed by a bullet, but not transported. None of the other occupants inside the homes were injured.”

The wounded bondsman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect drove to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested, CMPD said.

“An additional armed subject was arrested after a K-9 track near the shooting location,” CMPD said.

Details of charges against the two suspects have not been released.

Kidnappers tied victim to chair with barbed wire, carved crosses in face, NC cops say

Two women brawling in highway ends with deputy being run down by car, NC cops say

Car plows through airport terminal as driver flees officers on tarmac, NC police say