Two people hit, one of them dead, after drive-by shooting in Florida City, police say

A Florida City drive-by shooting in Monday’s first hour killed one person and injured another, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade is taking the investigative lead, as is standard with homicides in Florida City. The agency said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street.

Neither victim’s name was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

