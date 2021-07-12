Two people hit, one of them dead, after drive-by shooting in Florida City, police say
A Florida City drive-by shooting in Monday’s first hour killed one person and injured another, Miami-Dade police said.
Miami-Dade is taking the investigative lead, as is standard with homicides in Florida City. The agency said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street.
Neither victim’s name was released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
