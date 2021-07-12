Two people hit, one of them dead, after drive-by shooting in Florida City, police say

David J. Neal

A Florida City drive-by shooting in Monday’s first hour killed one person and injured another, Miami-Dade police said.

Miami-Dade is taking the investigative lead, as is standard with homicides in Florida City. The agency said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 10th Street.

Neither victim’s name was released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A gunman shot into a Broward apartment building from a passing car, cops say

One man dead after a Monday shooting at a North Miami-Dade grocery store, cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories