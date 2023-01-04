Two people hospitalized on New Year’s Day after bar shooting that killed man

A bar shooting on New Year’s Day that resulted in a man’s death also led to two more people being shot police said, although one person wouldn’t disclose the location of the shooting to authorities.

It appears that no one has been arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting at the G Spot bar near Longs.

Emanuel Melvin, 22, died at a local hospital around 4:30 a.m. after the shooting at the bar off Highway 90, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Tuesday.

A woman and a man were both hospitalized sometime that day with gunshot wounds, according to two incident reports.

Unlike the unidentified man, the woman shrugged off her injury but eventually decided to go to North Strand Emergency Room in North Myrtle Beach and told officers what she remembered, an incident report revealed.

The man was not very forthcoming about what happened to him and said he was out with friends at a location when they heard gunshots before running to his car.

He didn’t even realize he was shot until he went to grab some cigarettes from this pocket, and then he drove himself to a nearby hospital, an incident report states.

The woman said while at the bar earlier that morning, she also heard gunshots before experiencing a burning sensation in her hip, according to the report.

That’s when she realized she had been grazed. It took her concerned family members to convince her to get checked out, she told the police.

Melvin, who died from his injuries, was shot about 3:15 a.m., Willard had said in an email to reporters Tuesday.

The Conway man was found by officers laying on his back near the bar door with gunshot wounds, another incident report states. He was still breathing, though.

Bullet casings and a pool of blood were found at the scene, according to the report.

The bar has allegedly violated nuisance laws in the past. In 2017, the 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office filed the action against The G Spot, citing numerous calls for police, including two separate shootings in October and November of 2016.