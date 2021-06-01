Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside North Miami home

Two people were shot outside a North Miami home Monday afternoon — the sixth known instance of gun violence since Thursday in Miami-Dade County.

North Miami police Maj. Kessler Brooks told the Miami Herald that two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after multiple shots were fired outside a home at 12705 NW 10th Ave. on Monday.

Video footage obtained by the Miami Herald shows the moment when shots were fired, around 7 p.m.

A white sedan pulls up in front of the home as a person walks away from it through the gate of a chain-link fence. Another individual emerges from the backseat of the car with a gun drawn and immediately fires multiple shots at the person on the sidewalk. After a few seconds, the shooter jumps in the backseat of the car before it speeds away.

Police were at the scene investigating late Monday. Law enforcement sources said one person who was shot in the chest is in critical condition, and another who was shot in the leg is stable.

A spate of gunfire has marked the last five days in Miami-Dade, staining the holiday weekend.

Just about an hour before shots were fired in North Miami on Monday, an attempted robbery led to a shootout in Midtown that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Early Sunday morning, gunmen killed two and injured 20 others in a shooting outside a banquet hall in the northwest part of the county. Sunday night, a 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he was shot outside of a home in Opa-locka. Late Friday night, one died and six were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a rented party space in Wynwood. And on Thursday, three people were injured during a wild car chase and shooting near Casino Miami Jai-Alai.