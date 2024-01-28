Two people hospitalized after a shooting incident in Bridgeport

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Bridgeport that sent a man and woman to the hospital on Sunday.

Around 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received several calls reporting a person shooting at a vehicle in the area of Main and Golden Hill Streets, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Bridgeport officers and American Medical Response personnel were dispatched to the area and discovered a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip, police said.

A few moments later, Bridgeport Hospital reported a woman who arrived in a private vehicle to their emergency room with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Bridgeport police said they are actively investigating the incident, which may include the Wilcox Street area.

No further information was available.