Two people hospitalized after shooting in Randolph

Alexander Newman,Christine McCarthy
Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Randolph Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Mojitos Country Club at 44 Mazzeo Dr. There was a large police presence outside the club, which offers parties, dance lessons, concerts and pool time.

The extent of the injuries is unknown. Police say there is no active threat.

Police officers from Braintree, Milton, Stoughton, Holbrook, Weymouth, Avon and the Massachusetts State Police assisted at the scene.

The status on a suspect or suspects is unclear.

