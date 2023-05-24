Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Roslindale, police say

Authorities are investigating after they say two people were stabbed in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 100 Brookway Road around 4 p.m. found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston Police. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and officials say their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

