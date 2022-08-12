Two people hurt after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

Two people were hurt in a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in northeast Charlotte, officials say.

Police and MEDIC responded around 2:30 a.m. to Reagan Drive near West Sugar Creek Drive and Interstate 85.

MEDIC said it took two people from the scene to a local hospital. No further information was shared on their condition.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene saw a large police presence at a hotel on the block, as well as shell casings in the street and bullet holes in a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

We’re asking CMPD for more information on the shooting and where exactly it took place. Channel 9 is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

