Two people identified by police Friday in Thursday's murder-suicide in Titusville

Police have identified the two people who died in in a shooting Thursday. Authorities said the act was was an apparent murder-suicide.

Haley Friedel, 24, of Titusville, was found dead just after 7 a.m. Thursday by police inside a vehicle at the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue in Titusville. Police said she had been shot multiple times by Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, who they discovered near the vehicle on the home's lawn.

DePietro fired multiple times into the car, then shot himself, police said.

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday on Lakeview Avenue in Titusville, police said.

The two knew each other, though police did not specify what their relationship to one another was.

DePietro was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday, police said.

