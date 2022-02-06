Two people identified in suspected murder-suicide in Derby, police chief says

Derby police identified two people killed in Friday’s possible murder-suicide in a suspected domestic violence case.

Haley Powell, 19, of Wichita died after being shot Friday in the incident, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting about 4 p.m. Friday at the Trails at Derby Apartments, 1300 East Meadowlark, and found Powell outside critically injured with at least one gunshot wound, Derby police chief Robert Lee said in a phone interview.

EMS took Powell to Wesley Medical Center where she died, police said.

Tiryn Young, 21, of Wichita who witnesses say was involved in the incident, died later after shooting himself in the head according to police.

Police spotted Young at the Derby Golf & Country Club, roughly a mile north of the apartments, Lee said.

Police started to chase Young on the golf course. He was a “considerable distance ahead of them when he shot himself in the head,” Lee said. He died at the scene.

Powell and Young both lived at the apartment complex, Lee confirmed.

Lee said police believe the shooting was a case of domestic violence.